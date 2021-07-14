Regina M. Paglia Sells 18,435 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 16,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,393. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.67.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

