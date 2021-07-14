$148.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $148.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.40 million and the lowest is $146.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $595.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

