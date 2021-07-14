$495.00 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce sales of $495.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

CVA traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

