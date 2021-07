Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 41,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $1,275,510.00.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

Shares of RPTX stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,680. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

