Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 30,407 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Coursera stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 9,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,087. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.