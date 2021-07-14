Glenn T. Shapiro Sells 7,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $962,150.00.

ALL stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.76. 15,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.