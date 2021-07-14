Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00.

AVAV traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. 1,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

