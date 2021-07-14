Langley Steinert Sells 31,098 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $819,432.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $846,176.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $816,633.48.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $878,829.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $865,768.32.

On Thursday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $866,079.30.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $884,738.10.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $877,896.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $861,414.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $815,078.58.

Shares of NYSE CARG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 11,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,756. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

