National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Vision’s shares have outperformed its industry over the past year. The improvement in eyeglass comparables in first quarter 2021 was driven by increases in both customer transactions and average ticket, especially at the company’s growth brands. According to the company, increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to the outstanding quarter. The extension of National Vision’s partnership with Walmart through 2024 looks encouraging. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Based on the solid year-to-date momentum even amid the pandemic, the company has raised its full-year guidance, which is indicative of the bullish trend. However, the company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 273.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

