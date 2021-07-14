Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $983,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after buying an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after buying an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $126.19 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

