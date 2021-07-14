16,368 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 375,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,121 shares of company stock worth $23,758,237. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

