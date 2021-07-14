NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

