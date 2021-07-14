Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,412 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $910.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $908.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $871.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

