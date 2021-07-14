Woodline Partners LP Invests $4.89 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

