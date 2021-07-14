Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $946,354.32

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for $150.78 or 0.00458991 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $946,354.32 and $6,846.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00856013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,276 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

