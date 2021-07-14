Bridge Mutual Hits One Day Volume of $162,908.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $162,908.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00117590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00153609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,732.08 or 0.99638898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.20 or 0.00944269 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.