Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston Sells 23,221 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,718. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Get Progyny alerts:

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.