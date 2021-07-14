Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Sells 75,472 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 75,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,561,515.68.

NYSE FNKO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,227. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

