Aaron D. Stephenson Sells 20,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00.

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,829. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

