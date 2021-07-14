Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) CFO Sells 53,350 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00.

DKNG stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

