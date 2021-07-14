Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $4,366,200.00.

BYND traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,322. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

