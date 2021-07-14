Douglas P. Baker Sells 13,435 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75.
OPRX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.64. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,813. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $63.98.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.