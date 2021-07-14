Mark A. Turner Sells 13,340 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60.

NYSE WSFS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,087. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

