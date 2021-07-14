Brian Carolan Sells 8,814 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Brian Carolan sold 42,447 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $3,208,993.20.
  • On Monday, June 28th, Brian Carolan sold 11,325 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $927,517.50.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,845. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

