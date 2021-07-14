Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

MBTCU stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.