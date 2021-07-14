Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,414 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 2.37% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HEC stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.