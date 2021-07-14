Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,710 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 1,511,469 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,522,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 1,176,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,630,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACQ opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Artius Acquisition Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

