Titus Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

