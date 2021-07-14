Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases New Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

