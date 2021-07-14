Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738,924 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 275,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Square by 221.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 34,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,235,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,036,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $241.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

