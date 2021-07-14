JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

JPM stock opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

