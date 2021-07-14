Frederick G. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE SBGI opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.