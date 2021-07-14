Frederick G. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SBGI opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

