Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bilibili by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

