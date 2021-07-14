Credit Agricole S A Has $522,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

