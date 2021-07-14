The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) SVP Sells $684,591.84 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,584. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

