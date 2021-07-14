Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 1,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,577,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 139,917 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

