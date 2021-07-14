Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Expands By 234.1%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the June 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

KMMPF remained flat at $$16.94 during trading on Wednesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

