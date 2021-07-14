Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,858.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $$19.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nippon Electric Glass in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

