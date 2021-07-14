CIBC Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.