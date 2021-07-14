Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Target Price to C$1.80

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of LRTNF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 183,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,711. Pure Gold Mining has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

