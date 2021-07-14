Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

