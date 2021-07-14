Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $22.83

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of DK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.45. 38,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Delek US by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 118,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

