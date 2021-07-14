CIBC Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTEGF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,598. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

