Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,806. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

