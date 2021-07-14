Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Cap of $15.27 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $232,083.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00117438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00153803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.30 or 1.00020787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00942556 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

