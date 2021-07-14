$465.10 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $465.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.50.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,428. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

