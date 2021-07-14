SureRemit (RMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,549.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14,549.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 46.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00117438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00153803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.30 or 1.00020787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00942556 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.