Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MGNI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 29,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,226 shares of company stock worth $8,129,175. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

