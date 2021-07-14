KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 119.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KALV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 2,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,648. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $533.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after buying an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

