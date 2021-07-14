Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 10,232 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

